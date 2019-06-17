No royalty deal yet, says Perak

The Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurant Association of Kenya has told its members not to pay any royalties to Collective Management Organisations.

The association wrote to Kamp, Prisk and MCSK, telling them it had learnt the CMOs were going around issuing invoices and insisting on payment based on a "purportedly gazetted notice".

"As [at] the date of this circular, the gazette notice on 2019-20 tariffs has not been agreed on between Perak and CMOs, and thus has not been gazetted. We therefore urge all the music users in the hospitality industry not to honour the invoices yet," Perak said.

"Royalty tariffs for the year 2019 have not been published by the Attorney General. You are advised to wait until the approved tariffs are published."