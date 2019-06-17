Hopekid says churches full of hypocrites

Hopekid says he was chased away from a number of churches after his herpes scandal.

"There is a lot of hypocrisy in churches nowadays. People are not what we think they are," he told Word Is.

"For me to go to churches was intentional at that time. There were churches I went to and was chased away, a lot of them. The bishops and pastors would say they don't want me in their churches."

The musician said he felt more welcome at the bar than the church.

"If I wanted to go to the bar, I'd have been bought beer and given love there. I understood why people run away from church, because it's a business institution, he said.

"The pastor thinks 'if I associate myself with such a person, some people won't come to church, so my offering bag will go down. To avoid that, I need to chase this one person away'."