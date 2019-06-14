Hopekid tested for herpes after sex scandal

Hopekid has broken his silence months after the 'herpes' scandal. He and fellow singer DK Kwenye Beat were accused of infecting a college student with an STI after a threesome.

Well, the 'Holiday' hitmaker has now come out to say that all that was not true.

Speaking to Word Is, the singer said, "We signed an NDA so I'm limited on what to say about this issue, but there was never a rape case and nobody was infected with herpes."

Asked whether he sought doctor's attention, he said, "Yes, I went and got tested, not because I had it but at the end of the day I was under legal advice and I wanted to have every documentation right, so that when anyone comes knocking, I have my papers ready."

Hopekid says his spiritual father helped him handle the entire issue.

"When this scandal went viral, I submitted the whole issue to my bishop, Welley Odendo, of Life Pool Chapel. He gave me a much wise perspective. If it was up to me, I'd have done unthinkable things, like posting her on social media," Hopekid said.

He thought twice about the idea for the consequences it could have on her.

"I knew if I posted her, she is suicidal, and the unexpected would have happened and it would all be on me. I didn't want that on my conscience. That's why I kept quiet," he said.

Adding, "She is a good friend of mine. I actually talk to her. She knew what she did, she apologised and we moved on."

He says he and DK have been friends even before the scandal, and that didn't injure their brotherhood.

"I spoke to DK because he is my brother. I can never turn my back on him. He is the most loyal person," Hopekid said.

So what did his family think of him after all this? "My mum was shocked. She knew what I'm capable of doing and not doing," he said.

"I apologised to my fans for whatever they heard. I apologised not for what I did but for what they heard because I didn't do anything. My apology post was structured by a lawyer."

He says some of the lessons he got from the scandal was forgiveness and the ability to choose the right friends.

"Don't help everybody. You cannot be Jesus. I gave someone a listening ear, we became good friends, I introduced them to friends of mine cause I tried to help, then after whatever went down, it was said that the person was raped and affected with herpes. It taught me a lot, cause we met on social media," he said.

Hopekid is currently ruling the airwaves with the song 'Control'. He is also set to release an album called Testimony.