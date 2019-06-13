Vinka signs deal with Sony Music

Ugandan star Vinka has signed a global multi-album recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

The 'Chips Na Ketchup' hitmaker got into the music industry two years ago and has since then released hist like 'Malaika', 'Overdose' and 'Love Doctor'.

Early this year, she announced she’d be releasing a song and video every first day of the month for 12 months, and she has lived up to that so far.

Her sixth video was due this month. Whether this new development will affect that is yet to be seen.

Vinka joins other African stars signed to the label, including Wizkid, Ali Kiba and Davido.