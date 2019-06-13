Close

'CHIPS NA KETCHUP' HITMAKER

Vinka signs deal with Sony Music

Vinka joins other African stars signed to the label, including Wizkid, Ali Kiba and Davido.

In Summary

• The deal entails a global multi-album recording package.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
13 June 2019 - 05:00
Vinka
Vinka

Ugandan star Vinka has signed a global multi-album recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment. 

The 'Chips Na Ketchup' hitmaker got into the music industry two years ago and has since then released hist like 'Malaika', 'Overdose' and 'Love Doctor'.

Early this year, she announced she’d be releasing a song and video every first day of the month for 12 months, and she has lived up to that so far.

Her sixth video was due this month. Whether this new development will affect that is yet to be seen.

Vinka joins other African stars signed to the label, including Wizkid, Ali Kiba and Davido.

More:

Radio wrote songs for me, says Vinka

Ugandan Vinka, alias Veronica Nakiyingi, is in Kenya promoting her song,Chips na Ketchup.Speaking to Word Is, Vinka said she was friends with the ...
Sasa
11 months ago

Zikki ‘humbled’ to work with Vinka/COURTESY Tarrus Riley on his latest song

Kenyan musician Zikki has released a new jam called Kamata, featuring celebrated reggae musician Tarrus Riley.The video is sure to win the hearts of ...
Sasa
11 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
13 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

  2. Bien calls out Jalang’o for Sol Generation snub
    1d ago Word Is

  3. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. I am enjoying fatherhood, says Shaniqwa
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Argenti restaurant - the ultimate business lunch
    15h ago Food

Latest Videos