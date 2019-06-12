Ethic drops new single under new label

Rap group Ethic Entertainment has unveiled their first single and music video under new record label AI records.

'Figure' is a song that talks about the beauty of a well-endowed woman. The audio has been produced by super producer Motif. The visual was choreographed by VJ One and features media personality Kamene Goro as the video vixen.

The quartet took the country by storm in 2018 when they released “Lamba Lolo”, following it up with “New Position” featuring The Kansoul and “Instagram”.

Lamba Lolo became an anthem among the youths and earned them a spot on Coke Studio Africa, featuring Nigerian superstar Mr Eazi.

Touted as one of the biggest breakout music groups in Kenya’s music scene in 2018, the group comprises Rekless, Swat, Zilla and Seska.