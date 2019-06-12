Bobi Wine is on his own, says Chameleone as he joins politics

Ugandan artiste Jose Chameleone is following in the footsteps of singer-turned-MP Bobi Wine by entering politics, but that's where the similarities end.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Friday, Chameleone acknowledged the influence of Bobi Wine, but said, "He is doing this on his own."

Wine was elected to Parliament as an independent in a by-election in 2017. Since his election, he has led popular demonstrations and has been arrested and charged with treason. He alleges he was beaten up in police custody.

Unlike Wine, Chameleone is not aiming for Parliament. He wants to be mayor of the capital, Kampala.

"Ugandans are tired of old generations sitting on them, and we want to clear that block in front of us and pave way for the young generation," Chameleone said.

Explaining his ambitions, he said, "When service fails in a state, people start waking up. People have yearned for adequate leadership and it has not materialised."