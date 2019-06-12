Bien calls out Jalang’o for Sol Generation snub

"To our haters, time will tell, as we are still coming up with bigger projects."

The first artiste to be signed under Sol Generation was singer-songwriter BenSoul, who released ‘Lucy’ as his debut single, with the music video produced by Sol Generation. A month later, he released 'Favourites'.

Asked if the record label has started making money for them, Bien said, "We expected that we would start getting gigs after six months, which is not the case because BenSoul has been getting gigs from all over after we signed him under Sol Generation, which we are happy about," he said. "The next project we are releasing with him will be bigger and better than 'Lucy' and 'Favourite Song'."

The group unveiled other signees under their record label. Among them are Crystal Asige, who features alongside BenSoul, Kaskazini (a Kenyan urban-fusion trio formed by Chris, Ywaya and Israel) and Nviiri.

"It has been a project from our savings all the years and it is something that requires a lot of time because we have to analyse every artiste before signing them," Bien said.

"I have gone for their shows for over one year and even watched them perform live," he said, adding that they had to check on work ethics.