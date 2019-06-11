Vera and I in good terms, says Otile

Singer Otile Brown says he and Vera Sidika have put their feud behind them. However, the 'Baby Love' hitmaker says his ex-girlfriend did not know how to deal with breakups.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s 10 over 10, Otile said he is in good terms with Vera, and they are even in talking terms.

This is the first time Otile has spoken about their whirlwind romance since the nasty public breakup, where Vera accused him of being a f*ckboy out to suck her dry financially.

“Vera has a beautiful heart, she is caring. But when it comes to love, there are people who don’t know how to deal with heartbreaks. I have got nothing but love for her. Actually, we are talking, we started talking recently. I was at her beauty parlour and had my legs done,” Otile said.