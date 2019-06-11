Stop judging new song as political, says Ben Githae

Kikuyu gospel artiste Ben Githae says Kenyans should stop reading politics into his new song 'Thutha Wa Hema' (Behind the Tent).

"The song is written from the scripture, just that it has a political message," Githae told Word Is yesterday.

Ben says the song is inspired by the way people in Central Kenya are divided because of politics. He chose to pass a message of unity to them.

"It is a message for people to go behind the 'tent' and agree. Basically, I am telling them to have a dialogue together because two cannot walk together unless they agree," he said.

This is not the first time Githae has released a song with political connotations. He released 'Tano Tena' during the 2017 campaigns. The song focused on the Head of State's development record, touching on various projects, including Standard Gauge Railway, roads and free maternity.

Githae received public backlash, with many finding fault with him for taking a political stand, but he defended his move. “I strongly believe Kenya is a democratic state and everyone is entitled to support who they want," he said.

"Currently, in Mt Kenya region, people are so divided, with groups like Kieleweke, Tanga Tanga, among other groups. And so the need to come up with the song to ask them to reason together so we find where the problem is."

Asked if the song is sponsored, Githae said no politician financed it.