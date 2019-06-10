Close

HITMAKERS

Sauti Sol rules W African airwaves

Their music is the most played Kenyan music there, says an artiste from the region

In Summary

• Olisa is in Kenya to promote his new album as well as get his music to East Africa.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
10 June 2019 - 00:00
Olisa Franklin
Olisa Franklin
Image: Courtesy

Nigerian Afro-pop sensation Olisa Franklin says most Kenyan music played in his country is from a few artistes.

"We listen to Sauti Sol and the likes of Victoria Kimani's music a lot in our country," Olisa told Word Is on Tuesday.

Olisa is in Kenya to promote his new album, 'Emergence', as well as get his music to East Africa.

 

"The album has given me the chance to travel to Kenya, which is a highlight to me because it will get me closer to my fans in East Africa," he said.

The 13-track album, which has been in the works since 2018, contains popular singles 'Baby Jollof' and 'Overdose Remix', featuring Reekado Banks.

'Emergence' documents his experiences in Nigeria and Ghana and the musical influences he has picked up there. 

Olisa Franklin returns with yet another trackr ready to get you rocking to his rhythm. *Thank God* And he says “I cant wait to connect with fans musically but then, ...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
10 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. ‘Devil’s breath’ used to hypnotise, rob victims
    1d ago Lifestyle

  2. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

  3. OPPO entry-level phone with 4000mAh battery comes to Kenya
    23h ago Technology

  4. Wilbroda blames exit on confl ict of interest
    4mo ago Word Is

  5. ‘Grown-up’ Willy Paul not judged for raunchy dance
    2d ago Word Is

Latest Videos