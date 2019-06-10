Sauti Sol rules W African airwaves

Nigerian Afro-pop sensation Olisa Franklin says most Kenyan music played in his country is from a few artistes.

"We listen to Sauti Sol and the likes of Victoria Kimani's music a lot in our country," Olisa told Word Is on Tuesday.

Olisa is in Kenya to promote his new album, 'Emergence', as well as get his music to East Africa.

"The album has given me the chance to travel to Kenya, which is a highlight to me because it will get me closer to my fans in East Africa," he said.

The 13-track album, which has been in the works since 2018, contains popular singles 'Baby Jollof' and 'Overdose Remix', featuring Reekado Banks.

'Emergence' documents his experiences in Nigeria and Ghana and the musical influences he has picked up there.