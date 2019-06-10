Congolese artistes praise Atwoli in birthday song

Flamboyant Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli marked his 70th birthday in style on Thursday last week.

To celebrate him, a Rhumba song rendered in Lingala, a Congolese dialect, has been released by a band known as Station Japan Fiesta. The song is called 'Atwoli Birthday 6.6'.

"Atwoli is very supportive in Lingala music, and he has always been attending our performances," Sawu Sawu, a member of the band, told Word Is on Friday.

The song basically talks about Atwoli and the blessings the music band were wishing on him. In one stanza, they praise the Cotu secretary general as well as thanking his parents for bringing him to the world.

The trade union boss has also featured in the video, and Word Is has established that he funded the recording of the audio and the video of the song. Part of the video is taken during his birthday party.

In the video, Atwoli is seen eating a cake while dancing to the Rhumba song sang in his honour. He is dressed in African attire and a cap.

Atwoli now joins the ranks of high-profile individuals who have had songs written and sang in their tribute.

During his birthday, his wife Mary Kilobi penned a beautiful message, complete with heart emojis for her husbae.

“May the Almighty God continue to bless you, Keep you strong, Healthy and Happy and May He watches over you for us! @Francis Atwoli Ebs Mbs. Unapendwa Ajabu! Happy birthday Mr Amazing,” she wrote.