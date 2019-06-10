Bahati thinks we became useless after EMB — Seed

The TV presenter asked, “Unajua naona taarifa kwa mitandao kwamba 'Lipa Mr Seed'. Je, uko na deni ya Mr seed? Kata hii mizizi.”

Bahati said, “Sijawahi ongea hii kitu somewhere else but nadai hawa vijana more than Sh6 million. That’s why they created a story to trend, but time will tell. Where are they?”

In a quick rejoinder on Instagram, Mr Seed slammed the EMB president, saying he had gone to lie on national TV.

"I have achieved so much in three months I give God all the glory. But my brother, I love you and because of the love I have for you I forgave you for everything you did to me and my family .. but I wonder why you should go n lie live on national TV?? Anyways God bless you for everything no hard feelings though," he wrote.

Speaking to Word Is, Seed, in a heartbroken tone, said, "If I owe him money let him report to the authorities rather than spreading lies all over TV stations.

"I have been silent and moving on well and I just wonder why he has revived the beef."

Seed said he is not in the music industry to trend but to minister to people.

"If he still wants to trend, let him do, but he should not use my name," he said, urging Bahati to "focus on doing music like I am doing".

Earlier on, Bahati told Word Is that if there is any debt, he would be in court, but he forgave them because his work is to give, that is why he doesn't care.

We reached out to David Wonder but he declined to comment.