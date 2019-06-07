DJ Creme plans to wed by end of year

Crème broke the news on social media, saying, “So the last 3 Weeks have been hard for my Family and I. Pain & Tears perfectly tucked behind the smiles and fake laughter.

"I was out of the country when my pregnant Wife Denise called and told me that she’s headed to the hospital and it was an emergency. I won’t lie my heart sunk because I somewhat knew what that meant!

"I remember kneeling down and Crying to God to keep her safely wrapped in His Warm Embrace. The worst news came in that the doctor couldn’t feel the baby’s Heartbeat. We’d lost the baby, at 6 Months. So close...So So Close."

He says the two have not come to terms with the loss and they need a baby.

"That is the agenda for now because honestly, we need one to be able to get over the feeling we still have," he said.

In March, Creme took his love on vacation at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, where he proposed to her after 12 years of living together.

“I did a mistake for skipping that step of proposing, but I have finally proposed to her," he said. DJ Creme also stated that he is currently working on a project with the Kansoul and Timmy Tdat, but details will be given later.