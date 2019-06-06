Munyeki not target of my songs — Joyce Wa Mama

Kikuyu Benga artiste Joyce Wa Mama has denied her popular songs bashing men target Gukena FM sports presenter Munyeki the Sonko, who is her baby daddy. The two met when Munyeki was a radio presenter at KBC and Joyce was starting off her music career.

Together, they sired a boy now seven years old, and Wa Mama says they are in good terms with the presenter.

“Yes, I was in a relationship with him. I don’t have problems with him. We are friends, we talk, meet and help each other," Wa Mamaa told Word Is on Tuesday, adding that they have never fought or insulted each other.

Speaking to Word Is, Munyeki confirmed the two were once an item but separated after she got pregnant. "She got pregnant and kept quiet, and that is how we separated," he said.

"After seven months pregnant is when she came back," he said. "The next thing that followed was a song bashing me called 'Wajogothaga Niki' (Why did you seduce me and leave me when I got pregnant?). That song was directed at me."

Both admit that their love died, but say they are still the best of friends. Also, they do not co-parent.

The soft-spoken Wa Mama has seen her fan base grow with the release of hit after hit. The latest is 'Wendo wi cama' (Love is sweet), a collabo with Samidoh that has been a hit trending at number one on YouTube.