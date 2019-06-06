Depression put Laika off music

Singer Laika Kenya says she quit music due to depression during and after her pregnancy.

"I got depressed after giving birth and I felt like I was under a lot of pressure. I most definitely needed a break," Laika told Word Is on Monday.

Laika says she was going through emotional turmoil and that she had lost hope, thinking all is gone during pregnancy and after giving birth. She quit singing, sold her stuff at a throwaway price and moved to Mombasa, where she started life afresh.

"It gave me time to make new friends. I even met the man of my dreams there and the rest, as they say, is history," she said.

Laika is back with a new hit titled 'Hello Baby'. "It is a love song I like singing about since it's the best way to express yourself with few words in three minutes."