Brenda Wairimu opens fashion line with Ephy Saint

Model and actress Brenda Wairimu has joined forces with Ephy Saint to launch her new clothing line, called ‘Brendish’.

Ephy was recently embroiled in a war of words with vlogger Chantelle Petit.

Brenda is pushing the female fashion line, while Ephy Saint pushes the male designs. “I started making my own clothes! Stuff that fits my style and I would wear, sweaters, hoodies, dresses. I even made stuff for my guy friends, too!” Brenda said.

“And when I wore them, I got some really good reviews, I had two crop sweaters literally bought off my back."

The clothing line targets young and playful fashion buffs. Its design boasts of crop tops, ripped long-sleeved tops and bomber jackets.