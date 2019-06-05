Zimbabwean star makes waves in Hollywood

• Draze has created music for Hollywood movies, TV shows, and commercials.
• Draze is looking forward to working with Africa’s best talent to help them get music placements in television and film.
Zimbabwean star Draze says his godsister helped him venture into writing music in Hollywood.
"Francci had me in a session doing some writing for some guys out of Europe and made a pretty strong impression," Draze said in a Q and A interview.
A few years later, they hit Draze up out the blue as they needed a hip hop writer for their squad. "I was really reluctant at first but did it anyway, which turned out to be one of the best decisions of my life," Draze said.
Draze has in the past created music for movies, television shows, and commercials coming out of Hollywood.
He is looking forward to working with Africa’s best talent to help them get music placements in TV and film, as well as creating opportunities to increase their visibility in the US.
"I love everything African music is doing right now. There are so many different styles and flavours. I have worked with a few African artistes. I can’t say who yet, but stay tuned; there will definitely be some surprise features on my next project."
As an African American, Draze feels it’s his duty to bridge the gap between these worlds.
"I feel like it’s our time and popular culture across the world is ready to embrace the diversity of styles found in African music,” he said.
"There are so many dope African artistes that deserve to be heard. I want to do my part to make that happen. At TCF (The Chosen Few), our belief is there is enough ‘room for everyone to eat’. So I’m setting the table… let’s all eat."