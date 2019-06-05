Zimbabwean star makes waves in Hollywood

He is looking forward to working with Africa’s best talent to help them get music placements in TV and film, as well as creating opportunities to increase their visibility in the US.

"I love everything African music is doing right now. There are so many different styles and flavours. I have worked with a few African artistes. I can’t say who yet, but stay tuned; there will definitely be some surprise features on my next project."

As an African American, Draze feels it’s his duty to bridge the gap between these worlds.

"I feel like it’s our time and popular culture across the world is ready to embrace the diversity of styles found in African music,” he said.

"There are so many dope African artistes that deserve to be heard. I want to do my part to make that happen. At TCF (The Chosen Few), our belief is there is enough ‘room for everyone to eat’. So I’m setting the table… let’s all eat."