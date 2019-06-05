Nyce Wanjeri 'not in sex tape'

• Nyce says she is 100 per cent sure she is not the woman in clip that has gone viral.
Former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri has denied any links to a sex tape circulating on social media, with many claiming she is the woman in the video.
In the short clip, one cannot clearly tell if it is her. However, Nyce said she is "100 per cent sure" she is not that woman and is, in fact, concerned about the victim.
"Please, that lady currently being exposed, insulted, objectified and embarrassed is not me. And I really feel for her. I would never wish this on my worst enemy," she said.
"When you trust someone with your vulnerability and they do something like this, it destroys a part of you. I really hope she is able to recover from this. As for myself, thank you fans, family and friends for the inboxes of concern," she wrote on Instagram.