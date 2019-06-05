Close

FEELS FOR VICTIM

Nyce Wanjeri 'not in sex tape'

When you trust someone with your vulnerability and they do something like this, it destroys a part of you, actress said

In Summary

• Nyce says she is 100 per cent sure she is not the woman in clip that has gone viral.

Nyce Wanjeri
Nyce Wanjeri
Image: Courtesy

Former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri has denied any links to a sex tape circulating on social media, with many claiming she is the woman in the video.

In the short clip, one cannot clearly tell if it is her. However, Nyce said she is "100 per cent sure" she is not that woman and is, in fact, concerned about the victim.

Shiro leaves Auntie Boss after ‘contract dispute’

Award-winning actress Nyce Wanjeri, alias Shiro of Auntie Boss, will no longer be in the programme, as her three-year contract has expired.Shiro ...
Sasa
8 months ago
 

"Please, that lady currently being exposed, insulted, objectified and embarrassed is not me. And I really feel for her. I would never wish this on my worst enemy," she said.

 

"When you trust someone with your vulnerability and they do something like this, it destroys a part of you. I really hope she is able to recover from this. As for myself, thank you fans, family and friends for the inboxes of concern," she wrote on Instagram. 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
05 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Ian Wainaina pays tribute to Achieng' Abura
    1d ago Word Is

  2. I regret calling my baby daddy a community husband — ...
    3mo ago Word Is

  3. Pregnant Jackline Mwende explains why she cheated on her ...
    2yr ago Word Is

  4. Nyce Wanjeri 'not in sex tape'
    7h ago Word Is

  5. I rushed into marriage but it fell apart – Kansiime
    2d ago Word Is

Latest Videos