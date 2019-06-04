Melodies says loan triggered stabbing by dancer

Kalenjin singer Olesos Melodies argued with her dancer before she was stabbed last Monday.

The singer, who has spoken out after the attack, said she had been hosting the dancer for five months.

"I had mentioned to her that I wanted to take a loan which I wanted her to be my guarantor, but that did not happen due to an avoidable circumstance," Melodies told Word Is last Thursday.

This seemed to displease the dancer, who announced she was leaving Melodies's house.

She packed her clothes but sometime during the night she walked out of the house to receive a call.