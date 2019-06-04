Majirani says he was sexually harassed in prison

Former Grandpa Records artist Majirani wouldn't wish prison life on his worst enemy.

Majirani, famous for the hit Hivo Ndo Kunaendaga, in an exclusive interview with Word Is said he was sexually harassed during his incarceration.

The musician was in prison for a year. He says it was a traumatising experience he wouldn't wish on anyone.

"It is not a good experience. You are eaten by lice and given that they are considered ‘wanyama ya serikali [government's animals]’ you are not allowed to kill them. If you were found killing them it's considered a crime," Majirani told Word Is on Friday.

He picked a few lessons while in prison.