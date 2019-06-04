Majirani says he was sexually harassed in prison

• 'I am thankful to God [the attack failed]. That was the hardest moment of my life in prison.'
Former Grandpa Records artist Majirani wouldn't wish prison life on his worst enemy.
Majirani, famous for the hit Hivo Ndo Kunaendaga, in an exclusive interview with Word Is said he was sexually harassed during his incarceration.
The musician was in prison for a year. He says it was a traumatising experience he wouldn't wish on anyone.
"It is not a good experience. You are eaten by lice and given that they are considered ‘wanyama ya serikali [government's animals]’ you are not allowed to kill them. If you were found killing them it's considered a crime," Majirani told Word Is on Friday.
He picked a few lessons while in prison.
"Prison taught me that you need to respect people. Right now even if you wrong me, I just walk [away] because I would not want to go back there. Freedom is more important than all the money [in the world]," he said.
Majirani said one time he was attacked by prisoners who wanted to sodomise him.
"I am thankful to God [the attack failed]. That was the hardest moment of my life in prison."
The rapper said he was sent to prison by his father after he dropped out of school.
"All he wanted was to [knock] some sense into me. I had been given bail of Sh200,000 but I could not afford it," he said.
Recently he was spotted looking washed up.
"There is a ghetto around where I live and I can't be in designer clothes all days. I have my private life and I don't have to be smart all day," he said.
"I was in my hood and that is really wrong because it is invading in my privacy. If I was that poor, I would not be managing my football club. I am doing so well."
Majirani is promoting his new song Tutaongea.
