Rich Mavoko denies begging Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian singer Rich Mavoko would rather wallow in poverty than go on his knees to beg Diamond Platnumz to allow him back at WCB record label.

Rich Mavoko left WCB after working with Diamond for two years.

“Mimi kwa kweli nilikuwa mgeni. Nilifanya tu kuambiwa na mdogo wangu, kwanza akiwa anacheka eti ameona taarifa kuwa naomba msamaha. Nikamwambie wewe ni kama unaumwa wewe…nimeomba msamaha wapi.”

The Bongo star told Clouds FM that he was not aware that he sent anyone an apology, let alone his former boss, Diamond.

“Maana mdogo wangu aliponitumia link nikaona wao (Wasafi) ndo wanasema hivo.Lakini mimi sijawahi kujaribu kufanya kitu kama hicho.

“Niwaambie tu ndugu zangu wale waliokuwa wanategemea hicho hakiwezi kutokea.