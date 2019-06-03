Rich Mavoko denies begging Diamond Platnumz

Mavoko further adds that the minute he saw that Wasafi was in it, he knew it was all a big lie cooking in the kitchen.

In Summary

• Mavoko has bashed any acts of going down on his knees for Diamond Platinumz saying he would rather wallow in poverty.

Rich Mavoko
Rich Mavoko
Image: Courtesy

Tanzanian singer Rich Mavoko would rather wallow in poverty than go on his knees to beg Diamond Platnumz to allow him back at WCB record label.

Rich Mavoko left WCB after working with Diamond for two years.

“Mimi kwa kweli nilikuwa mgeni. Nilifanya tu kuambiwa na mdogo wangu, kwanza akiwa anacheka eti ameona taarifa kuwa naomba msamaha. Nikamwambie wewe ni kama unaumwa wewe…nimeomba msamaha wapi.”

The Bongo star told Clouds FM that he was not aware that he sent anyone an apology, let alone his former boss, Diamond.

“Maana mdogo wangu aliponitumia link nikaona wao (Wasafi) ndo wanasema hivo.Lakini mimi sijawahi kujaribu kufanya kitu kama hicho.

“Niwaambie tu ndugu zangu wale waliokuwa wanategemea hicho hakiwezi kutokea.

Watch and Share New Rich Mavoko's Brand New Video "USIZUGE" Produced By Dupper & AbyDad Follow RichMavoko On: Instagram ...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
03 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. I regret calling my baby daddy a community husband — ...
    3mo ago Word Is

  2. Githurai-based tout sells land to campaign for DP Ruto
    2d ago Word Is

  3. Pregnant Jackline Mwende explains why she cheated on her ...
    2yr ago Word Is

  4. In a hole and can’t stop digging
    2d ago Lifestyle

  5. Yvonne Okwara explains why she doesn't post her hubby
    2mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos