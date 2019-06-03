I rushed into marriage but it fell apart – Kansiime

• There were lots of speculation following the break-up.
Comedian Anne Kansiime says she rushed to get married and that is probably why her marriage with Gerald Ojok failed four years later.
“My plan was to study and graduate, get a job and finally get a man. But that was not the case,” Kansiime told Radio Jambo.
She confirmed the separation on her Facebook page during a live and interactive Q&A session with her followers in 2017.
“OJ and me are not together anymore. Reasons why are not for anyone else to know but the two of us.”
There were lots of speculation following the break-up, ranging from finances, to Kansiime not bearing a child, to infidelity.
During the interview with Radio Jambo, Kansiime said people accused her of sacrificing her chance at motherhood for fame.
“Some people were trying to figure out why I did not have kids with my ex-husband Gerald Ojok. It was the worst troll that I have ever dealt with,” she said.
“So they said that I had sold my uterus for fame. The sad thing is even if it’s not true there is no way you can be able to show people that your uterus is still intact.”
Kansiime said if she had sold her uterus, she would have no qualms directing others to where she did the ‘transaction’.
“I can direct people who have a uterus and feel like they want to sell it for fame, to where they said I sold mine.”
She moved on and is currently dating rapper Skylanta.
“I have dated Skyy for close to three years and we will be in love till we figure out whether we want to be together,” Kansiime said.
The comedian, who is known for her show Don’t Mess With Kansime, is in Kenya to scout for talent for the recently launched East Africa Got Talent.
She is the host of the talent show.