I rushed into marriage but it fell apart – Kansiime

Comedian Anne Kansiime says she rushed to get married and that is probably why her marriage with Gerald Ojok failed four years later.

“My plan was to study and graduate, get a job and finally get a man. But that was not the case,” Kansiime told Radio Jambo.

She confirmed the separation on her Facebook page during a live and interactive Q&A session with her followers in 2017.

“OJ and me are not together anymore. Reasons why are not for anyone else to know but the two of us.”

There were lots of speculation following the break-up, ranging from finances, to Kansiime not bearing a child, to infidelity.