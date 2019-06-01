Githurai-based tout sells land to campaign for DP Ruto

A Githurai based Matatu tout, John Adan, has sold his ten Hectares of land in Moyale to get cash to support the Deputy President William Ruto's Presidential campaigns.

John Adan told word Is that the fund will only be given to the Deputy President in person but not through brokers.

“I don’t want him to send brokers to me because they are the cause of problems facing this nation," John said.

He said that the intentions of selling the land were not personal but for the welfare of hustlers and the nation-at-large.

“Ruto needs a lot of money as most of his, he spends on serving God, he also needs money to deal with his critics."

He also warned people against blackmailing the DPs name in corrupt practices saying that the DP has worked hard to get his own money plus his current position.

"I have never met the deputy president but I look forward to so that I can give him the money,” he said displaying land selling transaction papers.

He said he nearly beat up his wife who tried to prevent his customer from purchasing the land.

"I nearly differed with my wife because she was not for the idea, but you see Ruto or Myself must rule this nation, we need money to deal with critics," he said.

Adan said that out of 25 hectares of land he had in Moyale he has no regret to sell only 10 hectares, as he has remained with 15 hectares that have safeguarded just for security purposes. Brian Otieno, assistant chairman of Telaviv Travelers acknowledged the fact that he and all other touts are in support of their leader John Adan in his bid for the presidency.

He said that as an association they were willing to give their leader Adan some financial support.

“ We have opened a savings account that would buy them accumulate to Sh2 million which they would later give to Adan to run the campaigns,” he said.

He said that the buses will roam throughout the country during the campaigns and asked the matatu owners association to support Adan.

He said that the touts were good people and urged Kenyans to treat them with humane and stop negative perception against them.