Lovy Longomba now a prophet

Lovy Longomba and his brother Christian ruled the Kenyan music scene in the early 2000s.
They topped charts with their hits such as Queen and Dondosa.
Now Lovy is a prophet. His website says he “was visited by the Lord Jesus at the age of six, in a vision”.
“In this vision, the Lord told him that he was a prophet and showed him how He was going to use him and send him to the nations; highlighting a place surrounded by mountains,” the website reads.
“Fast forward to 2013, the Lord positioned Prophet Lovy in the valley of Los Angeles, CA and instructed him to begin a prayer group, in his living room, just as he was shown from his childhood visitation. Rooted in the prophetic, deliverance and healing, what began as a living room meeting has expanded to what would become Revelation Church.”
Lovy now offers prophetic classes, which students pay Sh30,000 fee to attend.
Prophet Lovy’s Prophetic School was a 3-day event that ended on Thursday. It offered two sessions per day—morning and evening—culminating with an anointing service on Thursday night.
A private stream was available for those who could not make it in person.
Lovy prophesies every Sunday to his congregation.
Speaking to his congregation in a YouTube video, Lovy said, “Everybody has a measure of the prophetic, but there are levels and dimensions in the prophetic. A prophet is born with the ability to prophesy and see. He is trained by God himself and is born with a prophetic spirit.
“A prophet is not anointed but he is called to anoint people. You are going to be baptised into the prophetic.”