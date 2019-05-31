MYSTERIOUS WAYS

Lovy Longomba now a prophet

Singer runs a prophetic school, where participants pay Sh30,000 fee to attend.

In Summary

• Says he was “was visited by the Lord Jesus at the age of 6, in a vision”.

Lovy Longomba
Lovy Longomba
Lovy Longomba and his brother Christian ruled the Kenyan music scene in the early 2000s.

They topped charts with their hits such as Queen and Dondosa.

Now Lovy is a prophet. His website says he “was visited by the Lord Jesus at the age of six, in a vision”.

 
 

“In this vision, the Lord told him that he was a prophet and showed him how He was going to use him and send him to the nations; highlighting a place surrounded by mountains,” the website reads.

“Fast forward to 2013, the Lord positioned Prophet Lovy in the valley of Los Angeles, CA and instructed him to begin a prayer group, in his living room, just as he was shown from his childhood visitation. Rooted in the prophetic, deliverance and healing, what began as a living room meeting has expanded to what would become Revelation Church.”

Lovy now offers prophetic classes, which students pay Sh30,000 fee to attend.

Prophet Lovy’s Prophetic School was a 3-day event that ended on Thursday. It offered two sessions per day—morning and evening—culminating with an anointing service on Thursday night.

A private stream was available for those who could not make it in person.

Lovy prophesies every Sunday to his congregation. 

Speaking to his congregation in a YouTube video, Lovy said, “Everybody has a measure of the prophetic, but there are levels and dimensions in the prophetic. A prophet is born with the ability to prophesy and see. He is trained by God himself and is born with a prophetic spirit.

“A prophet is not anointed but he is called to anoint people. You are going to be baptised into the prophetic.”

by ELIZABETH NGIJI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
31 May 2019 - 05:00

