Lovy Longomba now a prophet

Lovy Longomba and his brother Christian ruled the Kenyan music scene in the early 2000s.

They topped charts with their hits such as Queen and Dondosa.

Now Lovy is a prophet. His website says he “was visited by the Lord Jesus at the age of six, in a vision”.

“In this vision, the Lord told him that he was a prophet and showed him how He was going to use him and send him to the nations; highlighting a place surrounded by mountains,” the website reads.

“Fast forward to 2013, the Lord positioned Prophet Lovy in the valley of Los Angeles, CA and instructed him to begin a prayer group, in his living room, just as he was shown from his childhood visitation. Rooted in the prophetic, deliverance and healing, what began as a living room meeting has expanded to what would become Revelation Church.”