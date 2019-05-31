'Extravaganza' introduces female 'Sol Generation' signee

Sauti Sol has released a new single, Extravaganza. It is a song with a touch of Rhumba, sang in Kiswahili and featuring amazing talent.

The group unveiled one of their female signee under their record label 'Sol Generation'.

Crystal Asige features alongside BenSoul, Kaskazini (a Kenyan urban-fusion trio formed by Chris, Ywaya and Israel) and Nviiri.

"We released the song in order to introduce the other artists so they can be in our fans' minds," Bien told Word Is on Wednesday.

Bien said he met Crystal 10 years ago. She has a wealth of experience working in the music scene locally and abroad.

Her performances in Mombasa, Nairobi and the UK are largely influenced by Afro, Soul and Funk music. She performs with her live band ‘Chemi Chemi’.

Her single Pulled Under topped a UK-based chart show in 2016.