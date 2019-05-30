I no longer trust women, says Mejja

Genge rapper Mejja says it has become so hard for him to trust women again after his wife left him suddenly.

In an earlier interview, Mejja said there was no disagreement between the two of them; she just left their home and broke up with him via sms.

“We had not disagreed, actually we were so happy. I was in Thika and I got her message asking me if I had arrived well. I told her yes and the next thing she told me was ‘Move on with your life’," he said.

"The next time I called her, she neither received nor returned my calls.”

Mejja said that was the last time she set foot in their home. The artist fell into a depression.