Actress Njambi narrates struggle with depression

Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Njeri Gachomba, alias Njambi, has talked about her struggle with depression.

The mother of one first shared her experience with depression when she broke up with her baby daddy two years ago.

In a Q and A session with her fans, Njambi said it has not been easy.

A fan asked the actress to share her tips on how she has dealt with depression. The fan lost a loved one after a struggle with depression.

"You know, depressed people are advised to talk about their issues but it's never that easy for me because I hate talking about my problems," Njambi said.

She said most people don't understand when one is dealing with depression and that is why she prefers to keep her struggle to herself.

"No one will ever understand the pain you are in and that is why I just prefer to lock myself in my bedroom and pray rather than talk to someone," Njambi said.

She admitted that she is still working on it and has opted not to take alcohol or smoke to numb the pain.

"It is so hard because once you are stressed by a small issue, you go back to square one. I just listen to music, cry a lot and I mean a lot," the actress said.

Njambi said she lives in Waithaka, where she sometimes takes a walk to a river and screams.

Asked to comment on celebrity life, she said, "Sometimes I hate the attention and there is so much pressure from everyone."