Why Size 8 quit her TV and radio shows

Gospel singer size 8 has taken a break from TV and radio.

“... due to health-related issues,” she told Word Is on Monday. Size 8 did not however say for how long she will be on that break.

“The only contract I’m on is Softcare because it does not require a lot of my time,” she said.

Until recently, Size 8 had been co-hosting Pambio Live alongside DJ Ruff Kenya every Sunday from noon to 2pm on Maisha Magic East since 2017.

The show, produced by renowned music producer Arthur Kamau, includes a live studio audience that consists of community leaders and a celebrity guest speaker. It features interviews with local and international gospel music artists.

Size 8 has also been hosting a show at a local radio station since last year.