Why Size 8 quit her TV and radio shows

Gospel singer size 8 has taken a break from TV and radio.
“... due to health-related issues,” she told Word Is on Monday. Size 8 did not however say for how long she will be on that break.
“The only contract I’m on is Softcare because it does not require a lot of my time,” she said.
Until recently, Size 8 had been co-hosting Pambio Live alongside DJ Ruff Kenya every Sunday from noon to 2pm on Maisha Magic East since 2017.
The show, produced by renowned music producer Arthur Kamau, includes a live studio audience that consists of community leaders and a celebrity guest speaker. It features interviews with local and international gospel music artists.
Size 8 has also been hosting a show at a local radio station since last year.
She posted on Instagram: “When God plans our lives it is full of surprises. If you ever told me I will ever be on the radio, I would have laughed...I have never done radio before wow.”
Fans have been speculating that the mother of one could be expecting after she had a miscarriage last December.
In a long post on Instagram, the mother of one confirmed earlier pregnancy reports, adding that she never talked about the miscarriage because it was a battle she had chosen to deal with privately.
“But God decided the best lane for me and I lost the pregnancy juzi. To be honest, I’ve cried I’ve asked God so many questions I have given my husband stress He is trying to make me be okay, I was so angry...my faith in God has been greatly tested.
“But what the Holy Spirit reminds me is this ‘Linet trust in the faithfulness of God trust in His perfect love for you He knows what’s best for you Linet.’ So to all the women who have gone through the same, I will tell you this God loves us and He knows what’s best for us. And let us trust in His faithfulness,” she wrote.
Asked if the health issue had anything to do with being pregnant, Size 8 told Word Is, “No comment.”
The singer is currently promoting a new jam titled Kujeni Twende featuring upcoming artiste Mwana Mtule.
