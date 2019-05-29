KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

Eric, Chipukeezy, Jesse hold drug abuse show in Meru

Headliners and the county government aimed at sensitising the youth on the dangers of drug abuse.

In Summary

Renowned Kenyan comedians recently held a talent search, entertainment and drug abuse sensitisation campaign show in Meru.

The headliners; Eric Omondi, MC Jesse, MCA Tricky, Chipukeezy and Fred Omondi in conjunction with the county government, aimed at sensitising the youth on the dangers of drug abuse.

Omondi paid a courtesy call to Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Youths and Sports executive Daniel Kiogora.

“We are grateful for the warm reception by the county boss and CEC. We will use entertainers and entertainment to sensitise youths against effects of drug abuse,” Eric Omondi at the county headquarters.

by GERALD MUTETHIA Correspondent, Meru
Word Is
29 May 2019 - 05:00

