Akothe tells off son's troll

Moseti said Akothee’s immorality funds the expensive lifestyle she and her children lead.

Akothee, aka Madam Boss, has hit out at a troll who posted a nasty comment over her son’s instagram post.

The comment by one Evans Moseti was posted after Akothee’s son took to instagram to appreciate and thank his mum on Mother’s Day.

Moseti said Akothee’s immorality funds the expensive lifestyle she and her children lead.

The singer fired back and warned him against looking down on others just because he has a good and perfect family.

“I will not say anything for the love of the small girl and your beautiful wife, she has a wonderful family. I pray that you people stick together till eternity, shit is real out here,” Akothee said.

“Thank God that you have only one wife and one child and you have a perfect family living a perfect life, now don’t envy people above you. Thank God that woman is keeping up with you.”

by JUDITH ACHOLA
Word Is
29 May 2019 - 05:00

