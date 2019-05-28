Doctors gave up on my sick dad- Swaleh Mdoe

Citizen TV’s Swahili news anchor Swaleh Mdoe is mourning the death of his father, Ali Buki, after battling throat cancer for a long time.

Mdoe says he got a call on Sunday afternoon confirming that his dear father had died at around 12:40 PM.

"My dad has been sick for some time now. A few months ago, he was moved from Mombasa where he stays and was taken to Malindi to stay with his elder sister," Mdoe told Word Is.

Mdoe confirms that the health of his dad has been deteriorating for the last one month after he as admitted to Malindi Hospital.