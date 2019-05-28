Doctors gave up on my sick dad- Swaleh Mdoe

• Mdoe says he got a call on Sunday afternoon confirming that his dear father had died at around 12:40 PM.
Citizen TV’s Swahili news anchor Swaleh Mdoe is mourning the death of his father, Ali Buki, after battling throat cancer for a long time.
Mdoe says he got a call on Sunday afternoon confirming that his dear father had died at around 12:40 PM.
"My dad has been sick for some time now. A few months ago, he was moved from Mombasa where he stays and was taken to Malindi to stay with his elder sister," Mdoe told Word Is.
Mdoe confirms that the health of his dad has been deteriorating for the last one month after he as admitted to Malindi Hospital.
"He has been in Malindi, it reached a point where the doctors gave up on him and discharged him even before he was fully recovered. Since then he has been receiving treatment from home and on Sunday is when my aunt called me and broke the news that he passed on," he said.
Mdoe says he will treasure the memory of his dad forever.
"I will remember him as my dad, but I have no words to specifically remember him with but being a father is the most important thing despite the weakness he had."
Swaleh's dad was buried yesterday.
Swaleh Mdoe has been in the limelight since the early 2000s as one of the most celebrated Swahili news anchors.
Currently, he works as the Managing Editor and a Kiswahili News Anchor with Citizen TV of Royal Media Services.
He has also worked for KTN as an anchor.
Early last year, Swaleh left Kenyans stunned after he announced that he was selling his kidney due to a financial crisis. The selling price for his kidney was set at Sh.2.5 million.