CNN's Richard Quest proposes to his gay lover

CNN Media personality Richard Quest is finally taken after he proposed to his gay lover.
In an Instagram post seen by Word Is yesterday, Quest revealed how pleased he was after his lover accepted his marriage proposal.
Quest posted a photo of him with the love of his life and captioned;
"I asked, and he said “yes”
The Quest Means Business presenter visited Kenya last October where he opened up about his sexuality.
In an interview with a local radio station, the 57-year-old said he was unapologetic for calling for the decriminalization of same-sex relationships in Kenya and other parts of the world.
“I am obviously going to be advancing an agenda that says there should be at least the decriminalization of same sexual activity. It is straight forward, I am not gonna mess around with that one. That is obviously my belief,” he said.
Last week, Kenya's High Court declined to repeal sections of the Penal Code that criminalize gay sex.
The photo ignited mixed reactions with many congratulating him.
Shaffie Weru wrote, "Congratulations are in order Mr.Quest."
ryanruggiero wrote, "Congrats!! I am so happy you!! I love the Queen Mary 2!! Great to see you guys a few weeks ago!"
debanga81 wrote, "Congratulations on this beautiful moment, and to an incredible life together!!!"