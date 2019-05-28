CNN's Richard Quest proposes to his gay lover

CNN Media personality Richard Quest is finally taken after he proposed to his gay lover.

In an Instagram post seen by Word Is yesterday, Quest revealed how pleased he was after his lover accepted his marriage proposal.

Quest posted a photo of him with the love of his life and captioned;

"I asked, and he said “yes”

The Quest Means Business presenter visited Kenya last October where he opened up about his sexuality.

In an interview with a local radio station, the 57-year-old said he was unapologetic for calling for the decriminalization of same-sex relationships in Kenya and other parts of the world.