Ambassador Yvonne Khamati goes on baby moon to Arusha

Ambassador Yvonne Khamati is expecting a child with her Nigerian husband, Yakubu Laiwola, after walking down the aisle last year.

Laiwola is a wealthy, 48-year-old Oxford University trained Naija barrister and has worked with former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair and US President Barack Obama on Power Energy Africa.

To celebrate the news, Khamati took a break and went to Arusha where she was accompanied by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda who recently got married.

Also with her at the babymoon were close friends and family who took photos at the hotel where they enjoyed the best of the good life.

Khamati’s marriage to Laiwola is her second after parting ways with her first husband who she accused him of domestic violence.

“He was a violent man and I thank Ida Odinga and Education CS Amina Mohamed who got me out of that relationship,” she said of the marriage that was annulled in court.