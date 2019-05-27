Wyre cried over ‘biggest fan’ dad

Dancehall artiste Wyre Da Love Child says he lost his biggest fan when his father died.

"The last time I cried was when I lost my dad because he was my biggest fan," Wyre told Word Is on Friday.

His father died in 2015, a few months before he released an album. Wyre did not promote it well as he was still mourning him.

He remembers his dad as one of the most influential people in his music career.

"When I joined the music industry, he supported me fully and he did his best to mentor us in the industry by taking us to concerts. He would encourage us even in the house because we would perform for him," he said.

Even when Wyre left the house to start his life, his father would help him sell his music albums to his friends.