Don't compare me with Diamond, says Harmonize

Harmonize has asked fans to stop comparing him with his boss Diamond Platnumz over who is greater in the bongo music industry.

In a recent interview with Wasafi FM, the 'Kainama' singer said he does not want them to create hatred between the two stars.

Harmonize, however, believes Diamond is proud to have nurtured him to greatness in the music industry, when no one believed in him.

"Diamond yuko proud kushindanishwa na mimi. Kwenye career yake ameshindanishwa na watu kama Ali Kiba, Ommy Dimpoz, Ben Pol, Rich Mavoko," he said.

"Hao watu wote ni watu waliotoka kwingine, lakini ikifika anashindanishwa na msanii ambaye amemtengeneza, he is so proud. I believe he is so proud, he has made me be Harmonize. Lakini vikizidi sana vinatengeneza chuki."

His has released a motivational song called 'Never Give Up', which narrates his life experiences.