Akothee pays Sh2.2m fees for daughter

She’s paying Sh1.4 million for school fees, so the rest must be for food and accommodation

• Prudence Okello, 19, is joining her 'dream school'

Akothee’s third-born daughter Prudence Okello, 19, was recently enrolled in a prestigious university in France, where she will be paying Sh2.2 million fees.

"My Baby Joins University. Taking my daughter to her dream school. When you have an international mum. School fee is 20,000 Euros depending on the course. Admitting my daughter in the university," she wrote on Instagram.

On April 7, Akothee shared a video of her daughter dancing and captioned it, "See my 13,000 Euros, huyu yuko shule kweli? Hii pesa si ningekunywa siku ya birthday yangu, halafu hata nina wivu she is not dancing to my song. See school fees on the streets ooh, maybe I am jealous coz she got moves better than mine jealousy and watches are in the same class."

She stated she’s paying Sh1.4 million for school fees, so the rest must be for food and accommodation.

