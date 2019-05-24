TRUE LOVE

Jua Cali humbled by wife sacrifices

She 'could have chosen to do other things' but instead chose to be with him

Jua Cali and wife
Jua Cali and wife
Genge artiste Jua Cali says he holds his wife Lilly Asigo highly for her sacrifices in dealing with his career.

He also thanks her for her love and for being the best mum in the world to their children.

Jua Cali told Word Is he always does everything to appreciate his wife for blessing him with a beautiful and healthy family. "My wife has really humbled me, she bore me beautiful and healthy children," he said.

"One thing that makes me view life differently is because she chose to live with me forever. She could have chosen to do other things but instead chose to be with me, and the best thing I can do is show appreciation."

Jua Cali will be gracing Morgan Heritage's charity project, Tomorrow's Leaders Festival, at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday, June 8.

by ELIZABETH NGIJI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
24 May 2019 - 05:00

