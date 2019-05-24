Jua Cali humbled by wife sacrifices

Genge artiste Jua Cali says he holds his wife Lilly Asigo highly for her sacrifices in dealing with his career.

He also thanks her for her love and for being the best mum in the world to their children.

Jua Cali told Word Is he always does everything to appreciate his wife for blessing him with a beautiful and healthy family. "My wife has really humbled me, she bore me beautiful and healthy children," he said.