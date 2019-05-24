Eko Dydda dumped by wife over cheating

“I have to move on and I want the world to know we are not longer living together. After nine years, I have finally left the marriage and I live in a separate place. Also, I want Eko to know that he is free to move on with the ‘DOPE’ woman in his life. I also want the world to know that not every friend is to be trusted,” she said.

“I don’t want to live a lie anymore. Eko should also stop mentioning his family in the interviews he is going for in the media because he does not live with them anymore. This negativity that he is refusing to talk about, he is the cause of it all.”

Cynthia said they have had issues and she decided to look for one of her best friends, whom she could confide in, only to learn that she was to already wrecking her marriage.

“I did not know they were already in a relationship. I learnt later after he started sleeping out and they both would not receive my calls.”

In March, the gospel rapper denied his marriage is on its deathbed, and posted a video of his family hanging out.

However, he deleted his wife’s pictures from his Instagram page.

Reached for comment, he was noncommittal about his wife’s post. “I have told you many times that I don’t respond to anything negative,” he said.

However, he commented on deleting her photos. “The reason is because a celebrity is also human. He can also decide to delete things from their page. It is not a must that it is a negative reason, there are other reasons,” he said.

Cynthia says her best friend has since blocked all her phone numbers plus in all her social media platforms.