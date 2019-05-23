Men can smell desperation — Kate Actress

• Kate says her heart was shattered and she had committed herself to giving her son the best.
Actress Catherine Kamau, alias Kate Actress, says she had settled on raising her child as a single mother before getting married to Philip Karanja.
"Men can smell desperation from far," Kate said in a Q and A conversation with her Instagram followers.
"I honestly wasn't looking for a man to marry me because my heart was shattered then and I had committed myself to giving my son the best."
The former 'Mother-in-Law' star said real men also notice a focused, ambitious woman, especially one who loves her child unconditionally.
Philip, who was once Kates' director, confirmed in a previous interview that what attracted him to the actress is her hard work.
Kate said, "The way you carry and value yourself as a single mum will determine the kind of man you will unconsciously attract."