Boniface Mwangi pays wife tribute

Activist and photojournalist Boniface Mwangi says his wife Hellen Njeri has cried and suffered many times because of his activism.

"God got my back and that is why He gave me a revolutionist like her as very few people can marry a 'mad' person like me," Boniface said in an interview with Milele FM.

Three years ago, Boniface shot a two-minute short film, which people claimed to be very ‘dark’. It covered events from the time he presumably dies to his burial.