Boniface Mwangi pays wife tribute

He has been through a lot of turmoil but she has always stood by his side

In Summary

• Activist said very few people can marry a 'mad' person like him.

Boniface Mwangi with his wife Njeri
Boniface Mwangi with his wife Njeri
Activist and photojournalist Boniface Mwangi says his wife Hellen Njeri has cried and suffered many times because of his activism.

"God got my back and that is why He gave me a revolutionist like her as very few people can marry a 'mad' person like me," Boniface said in an interview with Milele FM.

Three years ago, Boniface shot a two-minute short film, which people claimed to be very ‘dark’. It covered events from the time he presumably dies to his burial.

The activist said his family was threatening him, saying he would be killed, and to prove he was not afraid, he did an illustration to prove his readiness.

"I went to Lang'ata and paid for a cemetery and went through the whole burial process," he said. 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
23 May 2019 - 06:00

