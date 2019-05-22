'Patanisho' has taught me how to listen — Gidi

Radio Jambo breakfast presenter Gidi says he has learnt to never take any person's problem for granted.

He learnt this through the 'Patanisho' segment of his show, where he and co-presenter Ghost reconcile families, especially those whose marriages have hit rock bottom.

Having done that for over a decade now, Gidi says people go through a lot of issues in relationships.

"Patanisho is a programme for the common mwananchi, and let me tell you, people go through a lot of problems. If you listen to people’s problems, you will be shocked," he told Word Is on Thursday.

"For the last 10 years, we have a Patanisho every day and it means we are going through a lot in this country. I never assume each and every problem I get on the radio."