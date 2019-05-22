'Patanisho' has taught me how to listen — Gidi

• Gidi says people go through a lot of issues in relationships.
Radio Jambo breakfast presenter Gidi says he has learnt to never take any person's problem for granted.
He learnt this through the 'Patanisho' segment of his show, where he and co-presenter Ghost reconcile families, especially those whose marriages have hit rock bottom.
Having done that for over a decade now, Gidi says people go through a lot of issues in relationships.
"Patanisho is a programme for the common mwananchi, and let me tell you, people go through a lot of problems. If you listen to people’s problems, you will be shocked," he told Word Is on Thursday.
"For the last 10 years, we have a Patanisho every day and it means we are going through a lot in this country. I never assume each and every problem I get on the radio."
Gidi says his greatest strength is listening to the problem, analysing it before handling it and finally advising the conflicting couples. He says most of the time, the root cause is miscommunication between the two parties.
"One lesson I have learnt is to never assume anyone’s problem because it might look simple and after analysing you will realise it is a recurring problem," he said.
"Imagine mtu amekuja amekwambia Gidi nisaidie hapa, nimekosana na mke wangu jana. Ametoka kwa sababu niligonga jug ikaanguka. It is a laughing matter but very serious to them."
He says the greatest reward for him is when the duo (Gidi na Ghost) successfully reconcile couples. It makes him even happier when some call or text later with the news that they reconciled and are now much happier together.
He says they were blown away when one happy listener offered to buy them a goat as a show of appreciation, but they are yet to figure out the logistics, which will see them celebrate with the Radio Jambo family.
"Hopefully, the mbuzi will come na itachinjwa tukule," he said.
When asked what he wants to be remembered for, Gidi said the fact that he is always his true self and that he is able to touch and change people’s lives every single day.