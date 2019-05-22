J Boog to star in Leaders' Festival

• The Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival will go down at Kasarani Stadium on June 8.
American superstar J Boog is coming to Kenya next month for the 'Tomorrow's Leaders Festival', a charity event of the Morgan Heritage Foundation to support youth leadership in Africa.
J Boog is known with his famous song 'Let's do it again', which he released in 2013 after working with Gramp Morgan (of the group Morgan Heritage).
The Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival will go down at Kasarani Stadium on June 8.
It will feature a formidable line-up of some of the finest African and Jamaican music and entertainment giants, such as Alaine, Jereme Morgan, Diamond Platnumz and Wyre.
Proceeds of #TLF2019 will go into supporting youth initiatives, including innovation in education, agriculture, health, gender equality, leadership programs, vocational education programmes, citizenship and advocacy programmes.
