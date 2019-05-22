YOUTH INITIATIVE

J Boog to star in Leaders' Festival

It is a charity event of the Morgan Heritage Foundation to support youth leadership in Africa

In Summary

• The Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival will go down at Kasarani Stadium on June 8.

J Boog
J Boog
Image: Courtesy

American superstar J Boog is coming to Kenya next month for the 'Tomorrow's Leaders Festival', a charity event of the Morgan Heritage Foundation to support youth leadership in Africa.

J Boog is known with his famous song 'Let's do it again', which he released in 2013 after working with Gramp Morgan (of the group Morgan Heritage).

The Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival will go down at Kasarani Stadium on June 8.

Morgan Heritage encourage Kenyans to register for Huduma Namba

It's a good thing for the system to put things in place... if we have no system, we have no order."
Sasa
2 days ago

It will feature a formidable line-up of some of the finest African and Jamaican music and entertainment giants, such as Alaine, Jereme Morgan, Diamond Platnumz and Wyre.

Proceeds of #TLF2019 will go into supporting youth initiatives, including innovation in education, agriculture, health, gender equality, leadership programs, vocational education programmes, citizenship and advocacy programmes.

Best of JBoog: https://goo.gl/v7ZCjj Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/ySzcaS In this video, J Boog shows you Hawaii's finest and says "Let's Do It Again."

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
22 May 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Gay author Binyavanga Wainaina dies
    4h ago Entertainment

  2. Eric Omondi plans for Sh80m wedding
    7h ago Word Is

  3. I was denied airplay for turning down sexual favours — ...
    7h ago Word Is

  4. Gloria Muliro's ex husband Eric Omba shows off baby girl
    2yr ago Word Is

  5. I almost gave up on God, says Masika
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos