I was denied airplay for turning down sexual favours — Wavinya

• Upcoming singer recounts being denied an interview or airplay for rejecting advances.
Secular artiste Wavinya Williams says it is not easy being in the music industry, adding that she has had to fight twice as hard.
The lass, who is riding high with her 'Nakudai' hit, says hard work has enabled her to reach where she is today.
"Being a woman in this female industry is tough. There is a day I was asked for a sexual favour. I turned down the offer and in return, they refused to give me an interview or even play my music," she said.
Wavinya said despite the trials, she believes God's time is the best.
"My fans have been very supportive. I am loving the way they have responded to my new jam 'Nakudai'. They have motivated me to release something else for them," she said.
Wavinya said being young and beautiful has led to unwanted advances. "A man from my social media offered me Sh100,000 just so he could take me to bed. I turned his offer down because I love being independent," she said.
She said there is something sweet about working for your own money. "If I want to go buy myself something I will do exactly that because I have worked for my money," she said.
Wavinya said the push to #PlayKEMusic really boosted her music career.
'The campaign really helped. I got to perform in platforms I had not been to before and that for me is a plus. What would also help Kenyan music to grow is Kenyans learning to appreciate their own artistes. Everyone has a role to play," she said.
Artiste: Wavinya Williams Video : Royal State Pictures Produced: By LeMaRiO Song : NAKUDAI Skiza Tune 7301058 to 811 #WavinyaMusic#NAKUDAI Follow ...