I was denied airplay for turning down sexual favours — Wavinya

Secular artiste Wavinya Williams says it is not easy being in the music industry, adding that she has had to fight twice as hard.

The lass, who is riding high with her 'Nakudai' hit, says hard work has enabled her to reach where she is today.

"Being a woman in this female industry is tough. There is a day I was asked for a sexual favour. I turned down the offer and in return, they refused to give me an interview or even play my music," she said.

Wavinya said despite the trials, she believes God's time is the best.