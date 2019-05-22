Eric Omondi plans for Sh80m wedding

President of comedy Eric Omondi wants Kenyans to help him have a big-budget wedding to his Italian girlfriend Chantal Grazioli.

"My wedding is not a personal affair, it's an international affair. Kenya is marrying Italy and it's [Italy] coming to Kenya with all the benefits we need," he told Word Is on Monday.

"Our wedding hasn't happened yet because I'm waiting for you [Kenyans] to help me fundraise. I need Sh80 million; for the dowry payment, pre-wedding and main wedding. Soon, I will share M-Pesa number so people can contribute something," he said.

Omondi said he's planning for a big surprise in mid-June, and once he gets the cash, he will first go to Italy for ruracio (dowry paying ceremony).

"I'll go for the ceremony accompanied by 15 people, among them Hon Babu Owino, Governor Sonko, and Hon Jaguar. I will have to hire a private jet," he said.

The comic has left many in stitches after he made a joke about Manchester United, who finished sixth in the just-concluded English Premier League season.

He told Word Is he is impressed by the joke going viral. "I feel nice because that was my hope," he said.