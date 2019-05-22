EA Got Talent auditions begin in Mombasa

East Africa’s Got Talent Show by Safaricom began its pre-auditions at Nyali School, Mombasa county, this week.

Hundreds turned up from diverse cultures, social backgrounds and age-sets to showcase their talents in the hope of being selected to proceed to the next stage in Nairobi.

The Kenyan version of the show will be sponsored by Safaricom PLC. Comedian Anne Kansime, who will the host, says she is excited to be part of the show, as she has been receiving messages from talented youths, asking her to start a platform where they can grow their talent.

"I can't wait to embrace talents, and I ask people to come out in huge numbers for the auditions," she said.

The winner will walk away with Sh5 million, as voted for by the audience. The Nairobi auditions will be held at the KICC on June 1 and 2.