Njugush wife 'hijacks' his birthday blessings

Comedian Njugush's wife Celestine Ndinda has taken to social media to gush over her husband as he celebrates his birthday.

She said she is lucky to have Njugush in her life. "Happy birthday Tim. I am really proud to be associated with you…. at least naget kudoea hizo baraka.(At least I get to hijack your blessings)," she said.

"At your age, you have done so well. Thanks for choosing to do life with me. Tugi is so lucky to have you as his dad. May all your heart desires come to pass.

"Old age is slowly knocking and I cannot wait to see how you will behave when we go for parents' meetings at Tugi’s school. And teachers start telling him how his dad is full of jokes."