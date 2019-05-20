Propesa brags about meeting DP Ruto

Comedy group Propesa will print and laminate photos they took together with Deputy President William Ruto weeks ago.

"Any person who wants to know who we are will show them the picture," Propesa told Word Is on Thursday.

Propesa crew reported to the DP how Murkomen had defaulted on a bet. They called in Ruto’s presence and informed him that they had reported him for defaulting.

During the phone call, Ruto was overwhelmed with laughter and inquired if Murkomen had indeed defaulted on a bet.

A member of Propesa insisted to Ruto that Murkomen had dishonoured the bet and even dared them to report him to Ruto.

Ruto promised to ensure Murkomen honours his bet.

This is not the first time the Propesa crew is winning a bet. In 2018 they placed a bet with Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri, who later handed them his Range Rover Overfinch after losing the bet.

Asked if this was their first time they met Ruto, they said,"It is our first meeting but he watches all the other videos but the ones we call him he doesn't because he is on the other end receiving the call. We are still here just relaxing and drinking Mursik."