I'm waiting upon God to have a child - Evelyn Wanjiru

Gospel artiste Evelyne Wanjiru believes her time to bear children will one day come.
Evelyn and her husband have endured seven years of being childless and she says she couldn’t be any happier for her close friend.
"One thing that doesn’t stress me is the fact that my husband always gives me hope and strength because I know in the African culture people expect newlyweds to bear children.
I know it’s seven years since we got married but I am still waiting upon God and I believe He will bless us with a child," Everyne told Massawe on Friday.
She added she is under medication especially because of hormonal imbalance and also due to the kind of foods she eats. The 'Mungu mkuu' hitmaker was congratulating her fellow gospel artiste Kambua who broke the internet after she revealed that she is expecting her first child seven years after she got married to her pastor husband Jackson Mathu.
Evelyn and Kambua had their wedding on the same day.
"Fun fact is that Kambua and I had our weddings on the same day, 7th of April and that gives me hope and when I see that God has remembered her I have faith that my blessings are on the way.
I am so happy for her and extremely excited because that gives me hope," she said.
Evelyn advised women who are going through the same rough path and are on the verge of losing hope. She urged them to take a bold step and visit a doctor.
She also reminded them to consistently pray and have faith in God’s promises.
"Be patient and do not lose hope.
Visit a doctor and try and understand what is wrong with your body, because in Africa I know we do not like going to hospitals. Also, pray because I have faith in God and I know His promises are true and I believe my day will come," she said.
She revealed that sometimes she gets pressure from people including her close friends.
There is a day a friend asked me to close myself in a closet and ask God for a child. That thing hurt me a lot but my husband encouraged me to wait for God’s time," she said.
