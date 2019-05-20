I'm waiting upon God to have a child - Evelyn Wanjiru

Gospel artiste Evelyne Wanjiru believes her time to bear children will one day come.

Evelyn and her husband have endured seven years of being childless and she says she couldn’t be any happier for her close friend.

"One thing that doesn’t stress me is the fact that my husband always gives me hope and strength because I know in the African culture people expect newlyweds to bear children.

I know it’s seven years since we got married but I am still waiting upon God and I believe He will bless us with a child," Everyne told Massawe on Friday.

She added she is under medication especially because of hormonal imbalance and also due to the kind of foods she eats. The 'Mungu mkuu' hitmaker was congratulating her fellow gospel artiste Kambua who broke the internet after she revealed that she is expecting her first child seven years after she got married to her pastor husband Jackson Mathu.