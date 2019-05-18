The many times Pastor Ng'ang'a hit headlines for the wrong reasons

-
James Ng'ang'a is one controversial pastor in Kenya.
These are not my words though, but history speaks for him. On several occasions, the pastor has been in the news for the wrong reasons, his latest being alleged to defrauding a businessman Sh3.6 million.
He appeared at Milimani Law Courts but was released on police bond after reaching an agreement with the police.
"He had agreed to pay but he has been delaying to honour that agreement. So we decided to process him and take him to court," Central police commander Stanley Atavachi said.
Earlier on, Ng'ang'a was accused of threatening Citizen TV editor Linus Kaikai and was charged at a Kiambu court and granted Sh300,000 bond or Sh200,000 bail.
The charge followed a video that went viral online in which he wears what looks like military fatigue. He warns the media against describing some preachers as fake and condemns calls to have preachers trained in theology.
In November last year, another video went viral in which the pastor exorcised demons out of Tanzanian gospel singer Rose Muhando.
This did not go well for him as most people termed it as fake.
Churchill show comedian and pastor Paul Kuria alias Man Kush has condemned the pastor saying;
"That was stage managed to get the fame, everyone needs the fame but Ng'ang'a glorified himself and that is why God shamed him," he told the Star.
Asked about the video, the preacher sounded hostile.
“I own the rights to the video doing the rounds on social media, showing Ms Muhando being delivered from demons. You do not own the rights to that video. So, why would you call me over that clip? Who is your supervisor? I should call him or her and ask him to drive sense into you. Why are you interested in a video that you don’t have any rights to?” posed Ng’ang’a.
“If anything, I wasn’t casting demons out of the musician. She was unwell. She, therefore, requested for spiritual healing from me. I only facilitated that. Rose Muhando is like a patient in the hospital. Do you usually call the doctor to inquire about the health details of a patient you are not related to? No, you don’t. So, kindly keep off the Rose Muhando issue,” said the preacher before hanging up.
In 2015, the self-confessed former hawker was again charged years ago in a Limuru court with causing death through dangerous driving, giving false information and failing to report the accident that left a woman dead. The prosecution called 33 witnesses, including motorists, a pedestrian and data experts who placed the cleric at the scene of the accident. Ng’ang’a denied all the charges. He was acquitted, but the state appealed.
Ng'ang'a also grapples with past family life. His estranged wife, Loise Maina, accused him of being an abusive and adulterous drunk. They entered into a marriage in 2012 at a lavish wedding ceremony in the church he established in 1992.
The pastor blames the devil for his tribulations but says God will always see him through.
“I thank my God for taking me through this process. For now, I understand Satan’s kingdom and his schemes. My prison was a physical prison, but, today, there are many who are in spiritual prison and are unable to come out or free themselves,” he says.
The televangelist is among the top clerics with fanatic followers, thanks to the ‘miracles’ he has been performing.
His church has tens of branches. He organises a series of nationwide crusades. According to the website, he now wants to set up a 15-storey building in Nairobi and has been asking his church members to donate.
“The Bible says: 'You shall surely give him, and your heart shall not be grieved when you give to him ... that for this thing the Lord, your God, shall bless you in all your works, and in all that you put your hand to,” he reminds his faithful on the website.