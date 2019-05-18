The many times Pastor Ng'ang'a hit headlines for the wrong reasons

“I own the rights to the video doing the rounds on social media, showing Ms Muhando being delivered from demons. You do not own the rights to that video. So, why would you call me over that clip? Who is your supervisor? I should call him or her and ask him to drive sense into you. Why are you interested in a video that you don’t have any rights to?” posed Ng’ang’a.

“If anything, I wasn’t casting demons out of the musician. She was unwell. She, therefore, requested for spiritual healing from me. I only facilitated that. Rose Muhando is like a patient in the hospital. Do you usually call the doctor to inquire about the health details of a patient you are not related to? No, you don’t. So, kindly keep off the Rose Muhando issue,” said the preacher before hanging up.

In 2015, the self-confessed former hawker was again charged years ago in a Limuru court with causing death through dangerous driving, giving false information and failing to report the accident that left a woman dead. The prosecution called 33 witnesses, including motorists, a pedestrian and data experts who placed the cleric at the scene of the accident. Ng’ang’a denied all the charges. He was acquitted, but the state appealed.

Ng'ang'a also grapples with past family life. His estranged wife, Loise Maina, accused him of being an abusive and adulterous drunk. They entered into a marriage in 2012 at a lavish wedding ceremony in the church he established in 1992.