Mimi Mars denies causing Vanessa, Jux split

• Mimi Mars says she has no say in the star duo's relationship.
Mimi Mars has denied she was behind the breakup of Jux and her elder sister Vanessa Mdee.
Responding to a question from a Wasafi FM presenter, Mimi Mars dismissed the allegations as mere fabrications.
She said, “No, the two break up all the time. Why would I get in between the two? How can I be the cause? I have no say in their relationship. It doesn’t concern me at all. Those allegations are a hundred per cent false.”
Reports that Jux and Mdee were no longer seeing eye to eye cropped up a month ago.
This was after Jux posted a video on Instagram of a woman singing along to his new song, 'In case you don’t know', featuring Kenyan musician Nyashinski.
Mdee responded to the singer’s post with, “Your type”.
Immediately, speculation caught fire that he was cheating. This forced the singer to defend himself on his Insta stories.
He wrote, "Sio kila msichana ninaye mpost kusuport kazi zangu ni msichana wangu. Nawapost kwa sababu wanaonyesha upendo tu akuna ata msichana mmoja niliye mpost nina mahusiano naye. No one can stop what you are doing. (Not every lady I post is my girl, I post them because they show love to my music.)”