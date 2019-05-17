Mimi Mars denies causing Vanessa, Jux split

Mimi Mars has denied she was behind the breakup of Jux and her elder sister Vanessa Mdee.

Responding to a question from a Wasafi FM presenter, Mimi Mars dismissed the allegations as mere fabrications.

She said, “No, the two break up all the time. Why would I get in between the two? How can I be the cause? I have no say in their relationship. It doesn’t concern me at all. Those allegations are a hundred per cent false.”

Reports that Jux and Mdee were no longer seeing eye to eye cropped up a month ago.